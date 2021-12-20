iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lessened by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,263,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $7.89 on Monday, hitting $454.22. 363,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,431. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $461.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.