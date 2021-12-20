iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,331,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,835 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $98,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

