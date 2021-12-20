iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.74 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.