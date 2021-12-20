iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.17 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

