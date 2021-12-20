iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,281 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT opened at $132.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.31 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

