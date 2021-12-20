Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. CVS Health makes up 0.7% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 548,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,719,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,980. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

