Israel Discount Bank of New York Makes New $14.85 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,845,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $454.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

