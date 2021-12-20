Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $195,186.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $943,867.84 and approximately $195,186.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.