Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,200 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,200 ($29.07) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDSB. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.08) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.41) to GBX 2,100 ($27.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.04) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.65) to GBX 2,089 ($27.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,219.73 ($29.33).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,541.80 ($20.38). 6,447,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,871,433. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,680.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,521.57.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.