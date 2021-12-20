Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Motco’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.05 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

