Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $130.50

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.80), with a volume of 255417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.25 ($1.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 194.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.95. The stock has a market cap of £152.01 million and a PE ratio of 179.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Joules Group news, insider Nick Jones purchased 9,811 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,818.22 ($26,190.33).

Joules Group Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

