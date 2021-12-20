JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $481.50

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 481.50 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 487 ($6.44), with a volume of 220590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.59).

The firm has a market cap of £405.19 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 582.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

