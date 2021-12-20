JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG) fell 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.95). 26,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 62,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 377 ($4.98).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 374.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £590.82 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 72.39, a current ratio of 72.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82.

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Growth Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

