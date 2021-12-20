Juggernaut 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.65 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $22.98 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.