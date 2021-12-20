JulSwap (JULD) Price Up 6% This Week

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $558,025.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00051388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.44 or 0.08226466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.33 or 1.00016302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00074682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00046235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

