Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kansai Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Kansai Electric Power alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.