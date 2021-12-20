Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,042. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.73 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

