Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

T traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,139,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $171.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

