Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.5% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 6,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $642.58. 11,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.50 and a 200 day moving average of $566.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $253.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

