KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 26.6% in November

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 252,502 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 5,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,948. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

