Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KIQ)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 227,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,990,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company. It designs, engineers, markets, produces, and distributes various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems. The company operates through the following business segments: Design, production, and distribution of various proprietary products and active suspension control system for no road vehicles.

