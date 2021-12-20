Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Down 0.1%

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 3,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLPEF shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Klépierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.40 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

