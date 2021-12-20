Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.28

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €85.28 ($95.82) and last traded at €85.86 ($96.47), with a volume of 105496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €87.34 ($98.13).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBX shares. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($116.18).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €91.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.29.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

