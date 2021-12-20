KOK Price Reaches $5.77 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00011842 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $619.34 million and $10.10 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039139 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006700 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

