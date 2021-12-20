Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 804,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $8.89. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,716. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,684 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,549,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 75,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

