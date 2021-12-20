Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $474,153.33 and $9,427.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

