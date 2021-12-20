LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 483,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $55.50. 35,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.