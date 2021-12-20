Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.50.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

