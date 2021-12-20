Landbox Price Tops $0.0053 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Landbox has a total market cap of $402,016.84 and $88,121.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.