Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after buying an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $359,414,000 after buying an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $313,580,000 after buying an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,697,123 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after purchasing an additional 518,519 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

