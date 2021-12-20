Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. 2,146,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.60.

Leagold Mining Company Profile (TSE:LMC)

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

