Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.64 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $60.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

