LegalZoom.com, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 27th (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com’s (NASDAQ:LZ) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. LegalZoom.com had issued 19,121,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $535,388,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LZ stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,257 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.