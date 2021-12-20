Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 3.5%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 6,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

