LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) Quiet Period To End on December 27th

LF Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LFACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. LF Capital Acquisition had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of LF Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14. LF Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

About LF Capital Acquisition

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

