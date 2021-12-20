LHT (LHT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. LHT has a market capitalization of $145,430.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005234 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

