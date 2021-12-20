Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,120 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 405,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,233,000 after acquiring an additional 231,294 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $146.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.84 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

