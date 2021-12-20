Lightning Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $309,212.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

