Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 1.1%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.53. 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBLCF. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

