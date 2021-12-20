Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and $27,919.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00039270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.