Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.18 or 0.08361894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00916402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00407777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00262142 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

