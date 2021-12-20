Loki Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.18 or 0.08361894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00320607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.28 or 0.00916402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00010477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.46 or 0.00407777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.08 or 0.00262142 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.