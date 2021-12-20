Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

