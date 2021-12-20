Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $104.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.41. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

