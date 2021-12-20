Maple (MPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $574,760.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $49.52 million and approximately $574,760.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $17.00 or 0.00036167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,912,011 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

