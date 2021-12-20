Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,115 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.76.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -252.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

