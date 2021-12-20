Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,220,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after purchasing an additional 736,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,223,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,595,000 after purchasing an additional 693,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $62.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

