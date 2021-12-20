Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 8.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKL opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,273.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.
MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.
In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.