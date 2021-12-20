Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Banyan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 8.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Markel worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,931,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,273.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,242.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total value of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

