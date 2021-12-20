MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.42 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $601.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average of $431.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

