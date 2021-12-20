Marlin Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $43.75 million and $10.42 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.72 or 0.08306963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,013.35 or 0.99991352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.